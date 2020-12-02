SASSA – Temporary Disability and Care Dependency Grants

Temporary Disability and Care Dependency Grants (for children who turned 18 years in the period from February to December 2020) Lapsing on 31 December 2020

Temporary Disability grants that lapsed from 01 February were extended to 31 December 2020. Care Dependency Grants for children who turned 18 years during that period were also extended to 31 December 2020.The Minister of Social Development took the decision to extend them to 31 December 2020 in response to the declared State of Disaster which made it difficult for beneficiaries to apply for social grants, especially those requiring medical assessments because of the limited access to health facilities. These two grants will now finally lapse on 31 December 2020.

Beneficiaries of the Temporary Disability Grants who feel that their medical condition still prevents them from working are advised to approach their nearest SASSA Local Office from 05 January 2021 to re-apply. It must be understood that this is not a review process, but a new application, as temporary disability grants are awarded for a specific period only.

Care givers of children whose Care Dependency grants will lapse on 31 December 2020 are also requested to approach SASSA local offices from 05 January 2021 to apply for Disability grants for the young adults.

Both the above categories of beneficiaries are requested to bring along clinical records pertaining to the medical conditions of applicants when applying.

All COVID-19 precautionary measures (screening of both clients and SASSA Staff, sanitization, wearing of masks, social distancing.) will continue to be observed at all times. SASSA will endeavour to limit the time applicants have to spend in queues waiting for service, as much as practically possible.

Courtesy letters informing beneficiaries of the lapsing of their social grants have already been posted. Affected beneficiaries are requested to respond to these letters as soon as they are able to do so.

Care givers of children whose Care Dependency Grants will lapse are not required to bring the children to SASSA Local Offices but should come to undertake the application process as the proxy for their children.

Issued on behalf of the South African Social Security Agency

