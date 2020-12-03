‘This virus doesn’t take a holiday’: Ramaphosa tells SA to stay dedicated during festive season

“Unless we take personal responsibility for our health and the health of others, more people are going to become infected. More people are going to die. Over the past eight months, many people have lost parents, siblings, spouses, friends and colleagues to Covid-19,” he said.

Ramaphosa said citizens owed it those who had died, and to the front-line workers fighting against the virus, “not to let the same suffering and pain be visited on even more families”.

“We owe it to our own friends and relatives and those around us. We owe it to our country, because a resurgence of the virus would be a severe setback to our economic recovery, to our efforts to restore and create jobs, and to our provision of services to the people.

“Most of all, we owe it to ourselves and each other, because this affects us all. I call on each and every one of you to remember those whose lives have been lost and the precious lives we have still to save.

“Over the past eight months, we succeeded in bringing the virus under control by acting together. We fought this pandemic with everything that we had. Through our combined efforts, we saved many thousands of lives which would otherwise have been needlessly lost. Now, as the number of infections begins to rise again, we cannot sacrifice the gains that we made. We cannot return to the darker days of June and July, when transmission of the virus was widespread and the lives of our family and friends were at risk,” he said.

