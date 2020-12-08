WATCH | Massive fire at KZN chemical factory, 8 injured so far

At least eight people have been injured due to a massive explosion at a chemical factory on Otto Volek Road in New Germany, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

Rescue Care paramedics said six people were treated for moderate injuries and two were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said multiple emergency units were on the scene.

“Ambulances and emergency vehicles are mobile to Otto Volek Road in New Germany, where it is believed a chemical explosion has occurred at a company,” he said.

Jamieson said at least two explosions have occurred within the vicinity.

Emergency services are on scene at what is believed to be chemical lab in New Germany, west of Durban, which is on fire. Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson says at least two explosions have been reported and multiple people have been inured. @TimesLIVE

Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad confirmed that a chemical factory was on fire, that all units had been dispatched to the scene and the vicinity had been closed to the public.

“All units are mobile to the scene, including search and rescue units. The entire road has been closed off to the public. Please avoid the vicinity at all costs,” he said.

In a voice note, a woman can be heard calling for someone to send firefighters to 20 Otto Volek Road. Explosions and screams can be heard in the background. Google Maps lists 20 Otto Volek Road as Zeta Laboratories.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

On Friday, seven people were treated for smoke inhalation when part of the Engen oil refinery in Wentworth, south of Durban, exploded.

This is a developing story.

BY Orrin Singh

