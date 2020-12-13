Four ‘farm robbers’ killed in crash after shoot-out in the North West

An inquest docket has been opened into the death of four alleged house robbers who crashed into a tree during a shoot-out with farmers in the North West.

Six men driving a white Toyota Raider entered a farm in Biesiesvlei on Friday afternoon, held the farmer and his wife at gunpoint and robbed them of cash, cellphones and firearms.

“As they fled from the farm, they took the farmer’s Toyota bakkie,” said police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

Mokgwabone said the victim raised the alarm. “The victim alerted neighbouring farmers who responded swiftly and managed to corner the Toyota Raider not far from the farm resulting in the arrest of two males, aged 37 and 39.

“In an effort to arrest the other suspects, who fled with the farmer’s vehicle, a car chase ensued. It was during the chase at Springbokpan village when the suspects exchanged fire with the farmers. The suspects’ vehicle came to a halt after hitting a tree. Three of the four occupants were certified dead at the scene while the fourth one died at Thusong hospital.”

Mokgwabone said several items, ranging from firearms to cash and cellphones were found at the scene.

“On processing the scene, police found seven firearms, ammunition, cash, bank cards and cellphones. Investigation into the matter continues and the arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon on a charge of house robbery,” said Mokgwabone.

Mokgwabone said police were investigating “a case of possession of suspected stolen goods, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as an inquest docket after four house robbery suspects died”.

by Philani Nombembe

