SA’s Covid-19 figures: 780,313 recoveries, 88,489 active cases, 24,011 deaths

Although recoveries continue to vastly outnumber active cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in South Africa, there has been a noticeable rise in recorded infections since last week.

South Africa remains at 18th place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections, and while recoveries increased by 26,000 since a week ago, active cases rose by 37,000.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 53.02-million, compared to 1,673,073 deaths.

There are more than 32-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of December 18, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 892,813 cases, of which 780,313 have recovered and 24,011 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97% compared to 2.98% deaths in closed cases. There are 88,489 active cases, of which just 546 (0.6%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 87,943 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 403 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 75,532,643 total cases, of which 1,673,073 have died and 53,028,746 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 97% compared to 3% deaths. Of active cases, 20,723,600 (99.5%) are in a mild condition and 107,224 (0.5%) are in a serious or critical condition.

