SA pays R283m deposit to secure access to Covid-19 vaccines

The national health department and the Solidarity Fund confirmed on Tuesday that a down payment of R283m had been made to secure SA’s entry to the Covax facility.

The payment was made in line with the fund’s previous allocation of funds and commitment to support the government’s efforts to accelerate the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in SA.

Concerns were raised earlier that SA had missed a December 15 deadline to pay the deposit towards the vaccine programme.

“Covax has confirmed SA’s entry to the facility. The down payment represents 15% of the total cost of securing access to vaccines for 10% [roughly 6 million] of the population. The country’s membership in the Covax facility ensures that SA receives its equitable share of the vaccine once it becomes available,” the department and fund said in a joint statement on Tuesday.