Nearly 700 fatalities recorded on SA roads since start of festive season: Mbalula

Nearly 700 people have died on SA roads since the start of the festive season, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.

“It is regrettable that 690 people lost their lives on our roads over the period December 1 to 20, compared to 732 over the same period in 2019,” Mbalula said during the release of preliminary festive season fatality statistics.

“These fatalities that could have been avoided, amplify the pain of those whose loved ones have succumbed to Covid-19 while other relatives perish on our roads.”

According to Mbalula, these three provinces recorded an increase in the number of fatalities compared to the same period last year:

the Eastern Cape recorded a 21.5% increase, with 96 fatalities compared to 79 in 2019;

Limpopo recorded an 18.4% increase, with 90 fatalities compared to 76 in 2019; and

Mpumalanga recorded a 15.9% increase, with 73 fatalities compared to 63 in 2019.

The six other provinces recorded a decline in fatalities:

the Northern Cape recorded a decline of 23.5%, with 13 fatalities compared to 17 in 2019;

the Western Cape a decline of 26.6%, with 69 fatalities compared to 94 in 2019;

the Free State a decline of 28.8%, with 47 fatalities compared to 66 in 2019;

Gauteng recorded an 18.7% decline, with 122 fatalities compared to 150 in 2019;

the North West a 5.8% decline, with 49 fatalities compared to 52 in 2019; and

KwaZulu-Natal a 3% decline, with 131 fatalities compared to 135 in 2019.

“I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of all those who have perished on our roads. Similarly, I wish a speedy recovery to all those who have been injured on the roads,” said Mbalula.