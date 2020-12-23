Garden Route beaches to remain closed as DA loses court battle

The DA has lost its court bid to overrule the government’s decision to close Garden Route beaches for the December holidays.

The Western Cape High Court handed down the judgment on Tuesday.

“While we are disappointed by the ruling in favour of beach closures, we welcome the amended hours of beach operation which we have managed to get changed from 9am-6pm, to 6am-7pm. We also welcome the court’s awarding of 50% of our costs as per the ruling.

“The DA is still deeply concerned that the blanket closure of the Garden Route’s beaches over the festive season will have far-reaching and devastating consequences for local economies, and for the livelihoods which depend on seasonal tourism during this time,” said the party.