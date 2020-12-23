Garden Route beaches to remain closed as DA loses court battle

The DA has lost its court bid to overrule the government’s decision to close Garden Route beaches for the December holidays.
The Western Cape High Court handed down the judgment on Tuesday.
“While we are disappointed by the ruling in favour of beach closures, we welcome the amended hours of beach operation which we have managed to get changed from 9am-6pm, to 6am-7pm. We also welcome the court’s awarding of 50% of our costs as per the ruling.
“The DA is still deeply concerned that the blanket closure of the Garden Route’s beaches over the festive season will have far-reaching and devastating consequences for local economies, and for the livelihoods which depend on seasonal tourism during this time,” said the party.
SA’s coronavirus response must always take into account the delicate balance between lives and livelihoods.
“Our country cannot endure any regulations which harm the economy and cut citizens off from their means to make an honest living in a safe and secure manner.
“Regulations imposed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus must be within reason and backed up by scientific and medical advice. Anything less is a reckless assault on the livelihoods of millions of South Africans in an economy which is already on its knees,” said the party.