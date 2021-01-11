Families warned not to exhume Covid-19 corpses despite deceased appearing in dreams

Because of traditional and religious beliefs, some Eastern Cape families are defying Covid-19 regulations by exhuming the corpses of those who died of the virus, saying that the plastic used to encase the corpses suffocates their dead relatives.

The Faleni family in Nkwenkwana village in Ngcobo said they had not slept peacefully since burying a loved one who had succumbed to the virus.

Recently they hired 10 men to exhume the body to remove the plastic cover.

Thembisile Faleni died of Covid-19 related complications in July, and was now apparently “visiting the family” in their dreams, saying “his body was tied up like a criminal”.

He was a well-known taxi boss at Ngcobo.

His widow, Nolusapho, said weeks after his burial Faleni started appearing in dreams to different members of the family, complaining about the suffocation caused by the plastic used to wrap his mortal remains.

She said the family called a meeting to discuss her husband’s appearance in their dreams. The family decided not to inform the police about the exhumation.

“We decided to dig up his grave at night. The men who carried out the procedure were shocked to discover he had been tied up like a criminal. They removed the ropes.”