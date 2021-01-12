Covid-19 – Amended regulations in a nutshell

From National Employers Association of South Africa (Neasa)

This is the latest news from Neasa following the President’s address at last evening’s Familly Meeting:

The President, last night, discussed the Alert Level 3 lockdown regulations, as announced on 28 December 2020.

The President indicated that the regulations, as announced on 28 December 2020, with only an amendment to the curfew, will remain.

Therefore the following regulations remain applicable:

all indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited, except for certain excluded businesses including restaurants, museums, gyms and casinos;

non-essential establishments, including bars, shops and restaurants, must close at 20:00;

funerals may only be attended by 50 people;

business premises must determine the maximum number of employees permitted on the premises to accommodate a 1.5-meter distance between employees;

curfew is reduced to between 21:00 and 5:00;

every person is compelled to wear a mask in a public space. It is a criminal offence not to do so and is punishable by a fine or imprisonment;

the sale of alcohol on- or off-site is prohibited; and

all beaches, dams, rivers, public parks, pools and lagoons in hotspots are closed.

In addition:

The 20 land borders that are currently open will be closed until 15 February 2021 for general purposes, except for the transport of fuel, cargo, or goods, or for emergency medical treatment, South Africans returning home, diplomats and daily travellers to South Africa for educational purposes.

We will keep members abreast of further developments.

