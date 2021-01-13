Latest Covid-19 Statistics in SA

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified on South Africa is 1 278 303.

Province Total cases for 13 January 2021 Percentage total Eastern Cape 183594 14,4 Free State 68142 5,3 Gauteng 346482 27,1 KwaZulu-Natal 264532 20,7 Limpopo 41847 3,3 Mpumalanga 48447 3,8 North West 48538 3,8 Northern Cape 28382 2,2 Western Cape 248339 19,4 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 1278303 100,0

The cumulative total of tests conducted to date is 7 358 741 with 71 681 new tests conducted since the last report

Regrettably, we report 806 new COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 150, Free State 24, Gauteng 211, Kwa-Zulu Natal 235, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 14, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 151.

This brings the total deaths to 35 140 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated these patients

Our recoveries now stand at 1 030 930, representing a recovery rate of 80,6%

Dr. Zwelini Mkhize

Minister of Health

