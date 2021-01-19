Too early to celebrate, but Covid cases ‘may be starting to decline’: Mkhize

Only last week was mask-wearing made compulsory in public places, as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced enhanced level 3 lockdown regulations.

“It has been encouraging to know that, despite the mutations, we are still able to protect ourselves with the amour that we have established. This week has seen some promising signs of decline in transmission. Yesterday [Sunday] we noted a 23% decrease in new cases nationally compared to seven days prior.

“This could be attributable to many factors, including enhanced physical distancing facilitated by lockdown regulations,” he said in prepared remarks.

Speaking off the cuff, he said: “We think what it [the reduction in new cases over the past week] shows is that there is already an impact from the use of masks, hand sanitiser, the distancing and all the other restrictions put in place; they are beginning to bear fruit. We need to persevere. They are just as effective in this wave as they were in the first wave.”