Bathurst Agricultural Show 2021 – Cancelled

Sad news, but Talk of the Town has been informed that the 2021 Bathurst Agricultural Show has been cancelled.

As one of the biggest drawcards for visitors at Easter time each year, the cancellation of the show will affect many businesses in the area and, more specifically, will place great strain on the coffers of the Bathurst Agricultural Society (BAS), responsible for staging the show.

Each year the show brings thousands of visitors to the area and last years’ show was intended to commemorate 200 years since the British settlers arrived in the Eastern Cape in 1820. Unfortunately, due to the first wave of Covid-19, the 2020 show was cancelled and now, with the second wave of the virus in full swing and speculation of a third wave the 2021 Royal Show in Natal was cancelled, followed by the Bloem Show and now, sadly, the Bathurst Agricultural Show.

In his announcement, BAS president, Danny Wepener, said; “BAS exco meeting today, a decision was taken to regrettably cancel the 2021 Bathurst Agricultural Show due to the uncertainty and unpredictability of the second wave of Covid-19. We wish to thank all our loyal supporters over the years but hopefully, the 2022 show will once again be a great show.”

