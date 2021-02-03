WATCH | Protestors set Komani town hall on fire

A group of disgruntled Mlungisi township residents set fire to Komani Town Hall on Wednesday morning.

They were protesting over not having electricity for several weeks.

Enoch Mgijima mayor Luleka Gubula, chief whip, Nombuyiselo Ndlebe, and ward 12 councillor Bulelani Mgoqi addressed the protesters and the situation was calmed after pledging to address their concerns.

This is a developing story.

By Sivenathi Gosa

