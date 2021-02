Nicky Nel of Kowie Foundation School wrote;

“In Natural Science, the Grade 4 and 5 classes are learning about habitats as well as about the structures of plants and animals. They were treated to an outing to the Riverview Estate where they were lucky enough to see the new twin giraffes. They learnt first-hand about different indigenous plants and animals and are now ready to tackle the chapters back in the classroom.”

