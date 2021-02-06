Driver injured as ambulance collides with Quantum

An ambulance collided with a Quantum just before Ultra City Mthatha on Saturday morning.

The ambulance was driving from Mbekweni Health centre, heading to Mthatha with a patient on board. A Toyota Quantum made a u-turn, striking the ambulance on the left side. The ambulance overturned, with the driver of the Quantum sustaining lower back injuries.

According to Unathi Binqose, spokesperson for the Eastern Cape transport department, the female patient on board the ambulance escaped unharmed, while both the ambulance crew and the two male passengers travelling in the Quantum sustained minor injuries.

DispatchLIVE

Share this: Tweet



