Police apprehend bogus East London miracle pastor Israel after a two-year search

Controversial fake “miracle” pastor Jay Israel has been nabbed by the police. He was apparently in possession of a fraudulent passport and permit.
Israel, 28, a Zimbabwean and leader of Spirit Life Church in East London, was arrested in Fourways in Gauteng and kept at the Douglasdale police station.
Questions about the arrest were sent to Gauteng spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, who said he would reply but he had not responded at the time of writing.
A police source on Friday confirmed that Israel was in custody after his arrest on Tuesday. He had illegal papers on him. He was denied bail
Israel has been wanted by the East London police for nearly two years.
He has a pending case of intimidating his former spokesperson Tabisa Ralawe in May 2019.
The Dispatch reported in 2019 that Israel allegedly threatened to kill Ralawe, after she posted a series of Facebook posts claiming he was a “fraud” and a “fake prophet”.
Israel in July 2020 apologised to Ralawe in a YouTube video for the “war” that had come between him and Ralawe.
He said he did not remember threatening to kill Ralawe.
After being accused of being a fake, Israel, launched an online crusade against other pastors calling them fake.
He laid into pastors such as Alph Lukua and Uebert Angel.
A DispatchLIVE investigation in 2018 revealed Israel had staged the miraculous healing of seven people, some in wheelchairs. This was done in front of droves of followers.
Pastors have called for the law to take its course in dealing with Israel.
Pastor David Mqamelo of Good News Community Church and chair of the OR Tambo Minister’s Fraternal said: “We are sitting with a case of Omotoso [Timothy] and Bushiri [Shepard] who are in the country illegally.
“They make millions [from running churches] before it is discovered. We do not want people who dirty the gospel. We are against this habit. Those who are still doing it should stop.
“We are praying to God to expose those who do strange things in his name. Let the law take its course in this matter. If he has to be deported, that must happen. We love our brothers but they must do things right,” he said.
Pastor Vuyiseka Njengele lambasted Israel for tarnishing the gospel, saying: “He must serve his time if found guilty. We do not condone people who come from other countries illegally and do practices that target disadvantaged people. Everybody must learn from this. We do not want people who are a front.”
