Police apprehend bogus East London miracle pastor Israel after a two-year search

Controversial fake “miracle” pastor Jay Israel has been nabbed by the police. He was apparently in possession of a fraudulent passport and permit.

Israel, 28, a Zimbabwean and leader of Spirit Life Church in East London, was arrested in Fourways in Gauteng and kept at the Douglasdale police station.

Questions about the arrest were sent to Gauteng spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, who said he would reply but he had not responded at the time of writing.

A police source on Friday confirmed that Israel was in custody after his arrest on Tuesday. He had illegal papers on him. He was denied bail