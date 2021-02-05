SA’s Covid-19 figures: 1,327,186 recoveries, 93,976 active cases, 45,605 deaths

South Africa reached a watermark surpassing a million recoveries from Covid-19 coronavirus three weeks ago, and recoveries now number 1,327,186.

There was a surge in recorded infections of Covid-19 in South Africa starting in December, but active cases have since declined and recoveries continue to outpace new infections.

South Africa is in 15th place globally in terms of the number of recorded infections.

This reflects the global trend. Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 77.3-million, compared to 2,300,771 deaths.

There are more than 51-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of February 5, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 1,466,767 cases, of which 1,327,186 have recovered and 45,605 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 96.67% compared to 3.3% deaths in closed cases. There are 93,976 active cases, of which just 546 (0.58%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 93,430 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 763 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 105,658,044 total cases, of which 2,300,771 have died and 77,318,350 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 97% compared to 3% deaths. Of active cases, 25,933,235 (99.6%) are in a mild condition and 105,688 (0.4%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

