Alexandria serial rapist sentenced to 4 life terms plus 125 years

Alexandria serial rapist Siyabulela Mkayo was on Monday sentenced to four life terms plus an additional 125 years in jail for viciously raping, assaulting and robbing eight women.

The 30-year-old Mkayo pleaded guilty to all the crimes committed during his terror spree in the Alexandria district in the six years between 2012 and 2018.

His victims — all of whom continue to suffer serious psychological trauma from the attacks — vehemently rejected his plea for forgiveness communicated to them by his lawyer Viwe Mqeke.

Grahamstown high court Judge Gerald Bloem on Monday said Mkayo had shown no true remorse for his terrible deeds.

Senior state advocate Nickie Turner successfully prosecuted Mkayo.

By Adriene Carlisle

