Remembering Wessel Benson

A touching tribute from KELLY WICKS FERREIRA, former guest relations at the Fish River Sun Hotel and Country Club Resort

At the beginning of 2008 I was fresh out of university and eager to find a job so that I too could be part of the “working world”. I applied for an advertised vacancy at the Fish River Sun, and went on to be appointed to a full time position by Wessel Benson (Mr B, as he was affectionately known by his staff and colleagues). As the years have passed I can confidently say that being hired by Mr B turned out to be so much more than just a paying job, and by joining “The Fish” team I was ushered into a chapter of my life that still stands out as one of the richest in life-lessons, with career defining opportunities, mentorship, incredible experiences, laughter and friendship.

At face value Benson had a serious and intimidating demeanour, but I quickly learned that behind all of that he also had the softest heart and a wicked sense of humour. He had the capacity to burst into fits of belly laughter that would echo through the passages of the admin offices, and he never missed out on an opportunity to pull a prank or share a joke whenever he could. He loved his coffee, Sprite Zero, sticky notes, “his team”, and he showed an unrivalled amount of attention to detail. But, nothing came close to the love he had for his family.

Read the full tribute in the Talk of the Town.

