School no big deal for little ones

The school shoes may have been uncomfortable and not having the time to build Lego was quite an adjustment, but mummy’s yummy mini-burgers and tuckshop money for a treat were just enough to settle any first-day jitters.

The tiniest people in “big school” have had their say about the ups and downs during their first week of classes.

For Ismaeel Lorgat, 6, who started grade 1 at Grey Junior School this week, his biggest concern was that his socks would get wet in the rain.

“I wasn’t scared or worried, I was excited,” Ismaeel said.

“I was nervous that I might get lost after going to the bathroom but I didn’t.

“My brother is bigger, he’s in grade 5, so I know my way around.”

While he was quite proud of his uniform, which he described as smart, he said he would miss being able to take off his shoes whenever he got hot.