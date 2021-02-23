Another truck stop?

It is a common sight, large articulated trucks breaking down on the hills in and out of town. Last week a truck jackknifed on Albany Road by the Port Alfred High School. On Monday afternoon is was a truck heading out of town on Southwell Road.

Although Albany Road sees many trucks stalling on the steep hill, Southwell Road could be more dangerous as the bend in the road obscures the view of drivers and could lead to accidents.

Some of the trucks deliver goods to the shops and stores in town but others use the newly augmented road to avoid tolls.

This matter and the potential dangers needs further investigation by the relevant authorities.

