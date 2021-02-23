‘EFF was invited to give evidence’: Zondo commission rebuts Floyd Shivambu

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu mislead his Twitter followers when he claimed that the Zondo commission had not invited the party to give evidence.

Commission evidence leader advocate Alec Freund SC said on Monday that Shivambu’s claims were far from the truth.

Shivambu lambasted the commission earlier in February, accusing it of only inviting “factional puppets” as it embarked on hearing parliamentary oversight-related evidence.

In his attack on the commission Shivambu tweeted: “This factional nonsense of a commission only chooses members and ex-members of parliament who will justify and validate their pre-conclusions. The EFF fought for the commission to be established and yet they will never speak to us because we are not factional puppets. Sies!”

Freund, however, said Shivambu was lying as the EFF and 11 political parties that were represented during the Zuma years in parliament were invited to make submissions.

Shivambu’s claims were more disturbing because, said Freund, the EFF had someone who signed an acknowledgment of the invitation.

“It has been drawn to my attention that on social media, there has been a suggestion that the commission is selective in the political parties represented in parliament from whom evidence has been sought.

“A certain Mr Floyd Shivambu made some comments on Twitter and the sting of it is this, ‘the EFF fought for the commission to be established and yet they will never speak to us because we are not factional puppets’ with the suggestion being that their evidence is not being solicited.

“The point I wish to place on the record is that letters were sent on the 27th of February 2020 to each of the 12 political parties [in parliament]. In this particular instance we have a signature from a representative of the EFF acknowledging receipt of that letter [on March 3, 2020].”

TimesLIVE (TMG Digital)

Mawande AmaShabalala

