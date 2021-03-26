‘Stricter precautions’ ahead of Easter weekend are being ‘finalised’, says Mkhize

“We have to take into account how to discourage super-spreader events over the Easter weekend. We also need to see how we can avoid interprovincial movement which can lead to spreading the coronavirus.”

Former co-chair of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) Prof Salim Abdool Karim called for the government to move SA to alert level 2 before the Easter holidays as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Abdool Karim said moving to level 2 lockdown before the upcoming long weekend could minimise the risk of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

“I don’t know if we will have a third wave after Easter. But I don’t want to wait to find out. I would rather take the precautions and reduce our chances of a third wave,” he said.

“If we did those activities we would reduce the risk of super-spreading events, like what happened with the second wave, which hit us badly because of such events. This time we want to avoid the risk of super-spreader events.”

Speaking to eNCA, chairperson of the MAC Prof Barry Schoub said tighter restrictions should be temporary and should be lifted after Easter.

“This is a sensitive period. There is the risk we could have super-spreading events with all the festivities and activities during the Easter long weekend. So the advisory was for a temporary increase in restrictions over this period of time,” he said.

by Unathi Nkanjeni