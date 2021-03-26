Get ready for the Ndlambe Marathon 2021

Local runners and others from further afield are getting themselves ready for the Ndlambe Marathon on June 5 2021.

The event is made up of a standard marathon of 42km, a half-marathon of 21.1km, along with 10km and 5km fun runs.

This year Kenton-on-Sea will host the event. For out-of-towners, Kenton is situated between the Bushman’s and the Kariega River, lying about half way between the industrial centres of East London and Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

The start and finish is at the Ekumphumleni stadium in Kenton. The Ndlambe Marathon route will take runners through a tour of Ekuphumleni out to the R343 road and back.

The standard marathon of 42km will begin at 5.30am, the half marathon (21.1km) at 6.30am, the 10km race at 7am and the 5km race at 7.30am.

Cost of registration for the 42km race is R250, for the 21km R180, the 10km R90, and the 5km is R50.

For more information and registration, contact Upper Ego Experience, event coordinator Vuyo Nkayi on 061-889-6376.

Share this: Tweet



