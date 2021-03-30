Home affairs extends visas that expired in lockdown

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has issued directions extending the validity period of legally issued visas that expired during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

This is to end-June for short-term visas “issued for a period not longer than 90 days, such as a tourist visa”.

The validity of longer-term temporary visas (issued for three months to three years), is until end-July.

“Holders of such visas are permitted to remain in the country under the conditions of their visas until the expiry of their applicable extension. Those wishing to be repatriated to their countries within this period can depart without being declared undesirable persons,” said the ministry.

The extension does not apply to people who entered the country from March 15. In these cases, the normal validity period applies.

Holders of longer-term temporary visas such as a study visa, treaty visa, business visa, medical treatment visa, relative’s visa, general work visa, critical skills work visa, retired person’s visa and exchange visa, which expired during the lockdown can apply to renew their visas at www.vfsglobal.com/dha/southafrica before July 31.

Refugee reception centres remain closed. The validity of asylum and refugee permits has been extended until June 30.

