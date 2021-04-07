Ex-cop who shot dead armed robbers at church service ‘acted in self-defence’ – police

He said charges against his client were withdrawn and the docket had been closed by the police.

“Our client is relieved that this ordeal has been brought to finality and that he can carry on with his life. He would furthermore like to thank the SAPS for their diligent work in finalising this investigation,” he said.

Van der Westhuizen is the brother of the late Springbok rugby player Joost van der Westhuizen.

According to earlier police reports, three suspects stormed into the church during a service and robbed congregants at gunpoint. They repeatedly pistol-whipped pastor Kobus Erasmus, before forcibly taking valuables away from members of the congregation.

The pastor sustained minor injuries and was treated on site. The police recovered one firearm at the scene.

The congregation hailed Van der Westhuizen as a hero.

BY SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE