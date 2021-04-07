Mzaidume cricket clinic a success – book now for this weekend

Cricket is on our minds at the moment with the current series against Pakistan and the success of the women’s teams, the Proteas are looking good (at least, until five of our best players withdrew from the local series to compete in the Indian Premier League. After all, that’s where the big bucks are).

But, if we want to build on current and past successes then we require strength in depth.

Enter Siphe Mzaidume and his coaching clinics to give young people an appreciation of the game as well as to nurture their skills with the bat and ball.

Mzaidume has played cricket overseas and is anxious to share his knowledge and experience with the local youth. Last weekend Mzaidume held his first clinic and it was such a success that, just before he returns to the UK where he resides, he is holding another clinic at the Port Alfred Country Club this weekend.

For more information, call Mzaidume on 072-873-4869. Hurry as spaces are limited. Each student will pay R50 for the two-hour clinic and all funds raised will be donated to the Country Club.

