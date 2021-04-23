Appeal to blood donors as national blood stock level is critically low

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) said the current blood shortage is creating severe pressure on all provinces and the healthcare system at large.

It relies on the commitment and support of blood donors.

Below is a list of dates for Port Alfred for the rest of 2021. You can contact SANBS if you need to link up to a different area and options.

“Please donate blood at your soonest convenience, we really need your help,” SANBS said.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are scheduling appointments to ensure social distancing and ensure limited numbers of people in the hall at any given time.”

Tando will be scheduling appointments with donors when she calls, alternately e-mail Tando.Zitumane@sanbs.org.za or call (043) 704-8223 to book your time. If you cannot make an appointment, but would like to donate, SANBS will still accommodate you.

18.05.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 19.05.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 22.06.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 23.06.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 20.07.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 21.07.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 17.08.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 18.08.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 21.09.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 22.09.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 19.10.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 20.10.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 16.11.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 17.11.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 21.12.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL 22.12.2021 PORT ALFRED 13:00:00 18:00:00 GIRL GUIDE HALL

