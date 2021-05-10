Excitement builds for new format National Arts Festival

Latest news from the National Arts Festival

The National Arts Festival Experience expands on our 48-year-old Festival to reignite the arts and bring performances closer to you than ever.

We are pleased to announce a return to the live stage in our home town with Makhanda Live! The heart of the National Arts Festival Experience, it’s an 11-day live festival that will be smaller and more intimate than before but also provide the ground zero to reignite the arts.

The Online National Arts Festival continues to bring exciting and accessible online work to audiences across the globe and we can also share that, for the first time ever, we are bringing works to towns and cities in South Africa with a limited selection of shows called Standard Bank Presents.

Share this: Tweet



