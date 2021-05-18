Blasting on the R63 between Fort Beaufort and Alice

Issued by FTI Consulting on behalf of the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL).

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) would like to notify travellers that blasting is scheduled to take place between Fort Beaufort and Alice on Wednesday, May 19.

It is estimated the blast will take place between 2pm and 5pm, approximately 16 km from Fort Beaufort when travelling towards Alice.

The road will be closed during the blast. The duration of the closure will be kept to as short duration as possible. Motorists travelling southwards towards Alice and King Williams Town may consider using the following alternative routes:

• From Queenstown follow the N6 to Cathcart, turn right on the R345 to Alice or continue on the N6 to Stutterheim and on exiting the town turn right onto R346 to King Williams Town.

• From N10 junction with the R63 towards Fort Beaufort on R63, follow the R67 from Fort Beaufort to Grahamstown to join the N2 to King Williams Town.

• From Whittlesea follow the R67 towards Seymour then turn left onto the R351 towards Cathcart on the N6 then turn right and continue on the N6 to Stutterheim, then turn right onto the R346 to King Williams Town.

Motorists travelling northwards towards Queenstown and westwards towards N10 and/or Whittlesea may consider using of the following alternative routes:

• From King Williams Town to Queenstown follow the R346 to Stutterheim, turn left on the N6 to Queenstown.

• From Alice to Queenstown follow the R345 to Cathcart and turn left onto N6 to Queenstown.

• From King Williams Town towards N10 follow the N2 towards Grahamstown, turn right on the R67 to Fort Beaufort then turn left onto R63 towards the N10.

• From King Williams Town towards Whittlesea follow the R346 to Stutterheim, turn left onto the N6 to Cathcart. Before entering Cathcart turn left onto R351 to Whittlesea. On reaching the R67 then turn right to Whittlesea.

“Motorists are asked to plan their trips, accordingly, consider alternative routes and to use caution when making use of the roads,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region’s Manager.

SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.

