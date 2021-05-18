Development golf tries out mashie course

The Kleinemonde Mashie Community Golf course welcomed the Port Alfred Golf Development Foundation on Saturday May 8 – the first time the young golfers have played on the nine-hole course.

Fifteen youngsters between the ages of 11 and 15 came to play, with mentoring from some mashie members as they moved around the course.

The youngsters are coached by golfing veteran Colin Mavuso, and they can often be seen at the Rosehill Mall driving range.

Stenden executive dean Wouter Hensens, who is also involved in the Port Alfred Golf Development Foundation, provided transport for the players and the mashie members provided them with cooldrinks and snacks after play.

There was also a prize giving, with Onamandla Hani, 12, the overall winner.

Mashie members were impressed at the young players’ skill.

“We want to offer this every Saturday, depending on transport,” mashie member Wayne Walker said.

In response, Mavuso said: “We really appreciate this. We hope we can build on this. As you can see, golf development is growing.”

Mashie members issued a challenge to the youngsters to compete against them next time, which the juniors enthusiastically accepted.

Ward 6 councillor MK Raco also attended the mashie play and voiced his support.

