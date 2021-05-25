Bathurst Weekend Diversion – Pop-up auctions

So, you’re walking around the stalls at the Bathurst Weekend Diversion, held at the Bathurst showgrounds this Saturday when a pop-up auction is announced. What do you do?

You go to the auction and spoil yourself.

There are so many great items on offer as well as some great get-aways going under the hammer. For example, who wouldn’t want to spend a weekend at a game lodge, or participating in an Impala Game Hunt, or simply relax at a health spa?

So, get to the Bathurst Weekend Diversion this Saturday and Sunday and experience real rural Eastern Cape vibe.

