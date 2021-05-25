Water to be switched off at Bushman’s River for repair of leak

In a press statement this morning, Amatola Water announced it would be fixing a major leak in the RO plant pipeline under the Bushmen’s River crossing today.

“Water will then be switched off for two hours while the leak is being fixed today, May 25,” the Amatola Water notice stated.

It will affect Wards 3 and 4. The water service provider apologised for the inconvenience and asked residents to be patient.

“We humbly request all residents to use water sparingly, water is a natural resource therefore it needs people to work together in preserving it.”

Share this: Tweet



