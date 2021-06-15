Police dogs killed as alleged killers of KZN top cop gunned down in PMB

Two police dogs and three wanted men were killed during a shoot-out in broad daylight on the outskirts of Pietermaritzburg on Monday.

According to well-placed sources, the men were wanted in connection with the killing of the acting station commander of Ndwedwe police station, Lt-Col Jabulani Ndawonde, 55, who was gunned down in Bhamshela last month.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Monday’s shooting occurred in the Bishopstowe policing area. She said three suspects were fatally wounded, one canine died and another two canines were taken to a vet.

The injured canines were airlifted to a state veterinarian.

TimesLIVE has learnt that one of the two injured dogs has since died due to its injuries, while the other remains in a critical condition.

“Police are still searching for the remaining suspect,” said Mbele.

A source close to the investigation said six firearms were recovered from the scene, two rifles and four pistols.

by Orrin Singh

