BAS happy after cattle auction

The cattle auction at the Bathurst Showgrounds on Wednesday, June 16 was another great success, according to BAS president, Danny Wepener.

In a record cattle sale, 340 animals were sold.

“Bathurst Agricultural Society wishes to thank all the buyers and sellers, that included a number of local farmers. Once again we congratulate all the gentleman from Hobson and company for an outstanding effort in achieving this milestone.

“The Bathurst Agricultural society is overwhelmed at the show of support from business and local poeple to keep the society (show) operating. Plans are already being made to make the 2022 show bigger and better,” said Wepener.

Share this: Tweet



