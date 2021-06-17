Neighbourly Notes – 20 May 2021

CAN you believe it’s now 419 days since the national lockdown came into effect on March 27 last year, but that is just one problem the people in the area are having to deal with. Uncertainty about registering for the Covid-19 jab is proving a challenge for many and the question of whether or not to take the vaccine is still being debated. Monday saw the new rollout of the vaccines to those over 60 years of age, but to qualify to get it, it is essential to register before attending a clinic. There is now a move to extend the length of time between administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine to allow more people to receive the first dose for at least partial assurance. SA really dropped the ball with respect to acquiring vaccines, and its rollout of the vaccines is confusing and cumbersome.

THEN there is the problem with Eskom’s power supply. Sunday evening saw the electrical utility introduce load-shedding once more because, they reported, 10 power units had broken down. This is absolutely unacceptable, and any privately-owned company in any civilised country that failed as often as Eskom has would have been closed down years ago and those capable of providing electricity appointed to replace them. Electricity is an essential resource and Eskom should be given no leeway to hold the country to ransom. Most people cannot afford generators and even many businesses just go without and close up shop when the power goes out. Enough is enough. Eskom must go.

NDLAMBE’S water crisis was largely self-created by the municipality through poor planning, incompetence and irregular tenders that led to litigation. It is clear the original plans to supply water to the area were seriously flawed and now, after more than a decade of water shortages, we still have no water, despite hundreds of millions or rands having been spent on the water crisis by the municipality, provincial and national government and entities like Amatola Water. The softly, softly and working together approach by various community and civic organisations such as the Port Alfred Residents and Ratepayers Association (Parra), the DA and others has achieved nothing and has given the municipality far too much room to cover its errors. The time to take a stand is long overdue.

FINALLY, we have the sewage problem. After talking with Ndlambe infrastructure director Noluthando Vithi when the latest attempt to repair the sewerage was initiated, we were pleased when she promised regular updates on the sewage situation. Disappointingly, we have received no notifications whatsoever since then and, in the meantime, sewage continues to be a problem.

ON a national level, the ANC does not even obey its own rules, and cadre Ace Magashule defied the ANC NEC (its highest rule-making authority) and spoke to supporters at the trial of Jacob Zuma, another ANC renegade, on Monday. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe, in an interview on SABC’s Morning Live on Monday stated, in often contradictory language, that everyone must strive for unity while, at the same time, he condemned Magashule’s actions. If members of the ruling party cannot obey its own rules, why should anyone?

THE international markets should begin to level out over the next few months as Europe, the UK, China and the US roll out their vaccination programmes, but there is still a long way to go. India is in a crisis, fighting a more virulent strain of the Covid-19 virus. As India is the hub of vaccine production for the world (including SII, Bharat Biotech, Panacea Biotech, Sanofi’s Shanta Biotech, Biological E, Hester Biosciences and Zydus Cadila, and have an installed capacity to manufacture 8.2 billion doses of different vaccines per year) it is yet unclear how this will be translated to the supply of vaccines. Fluctuating economies will persist until the Covid-19 issues are resolved, so we can expect more volatility in the coming weeks and months. Elon Musk’s attempt to increase the value of cryptocurrency Bitcoin (or perhaps an attempt to scuttle it?) was just a blip on the financial radar but does prove that we invest way too much power in a single individual. The price of Brent Crude oil is close to the $70 per barrel mark, and this will have far more of an effect on the world economy than any change in the value of cryptocurrency. With last year’s figures in brackets, at the time of going to press, the Rand was trading at R14.03 to the Dollar (R18.36), R19.92 to the Pound (R22.48) and R17.12 to the Euro (R19.96). Gold was trading at $1,870.13 per fine ounce ($1,735,10), Platinum at $1,217 per ounce ($703.19) with Brent Crude Oil at $69.46 per barrel ($29.45).

