Stay warm with our Winter Warmers feature

Although midwinter’s day passed on June 21, typically the weather gets a little colder before the month on July is out.

Now is the time to consider the best ways to keep yourself warm during the cold evenings and a night.

Talk of the Town has gathered together some great ideas from local businesses to keep warm this winter. From food deliveries to relaxing at a spa, local businesses can provide you with what you need to keep warm this winter and get ready for the summer to come.

At Build It Appliance Centre just off Albany Road, you can satisfy yourself with a range of products, from heaters to hot water bottles to other home appliances to make those cold evenings a little more bearable.

Why struggle to cook supper? Get yourself a Taurus 9-litre digital 3-tier food steamer, a Mellerware induction cooker and pot set. Finish your cooking in no time and settle down with the kids in the living room with Build It Appliances highly recommended Taurus wall panel heater. You could also get the outdoor experience indoors with the Aiwa ASB-1215WL 2.1 channel soundbar. Finally, how about going to bed with a Mellerware rechargeable hot water bottle, starting at less than R200?

Build It Appliance has so many bargain appliances during its “Christmas in July” promotion, so get there and find exactly what you need to make winters more comfortable for you and your family.

Kerryn Watson of Serenity Day Spa reminds us that winter is a time to truly settle in. “In the animal kingdom, winter is a time for hibernation – a time for respite before the onset of the freshness of spring,” said Watson.

“I’ve recently come across a book called Wintering – the power of rest and retreat in difficult times. It’s got me thinking about the importance of slowing down despite feeling like we’re constantly weathering a storm. And what better time to do some ‘wintering’ than winter? That’s exactly what we plan to do at Serenity. Don’t worry, we won’t be shutting doors, but we will be spending time recharging and reinvigorating ourselves, so that we have a real ‘spring’ in our step come September.”

Serenity is therefore extending an invitation to its Serenity Squad (the affectionate name Serenity has given our client base) to do the same. “Look at this winter as an opportunity to rest, and gather some steam to tackle spring when it comes,” Watson suggests. “Serenity has much on offer to help you do just that. We have some great specials running during July and August, available from both our Port Alfred and Grahamstown [Makhanda] branches. Let us take care of the kids who can get Unicorn Braids and Nails, while you get a Gel Overlay. Why not build your own package and spend two hours focusing on yourself, switching off your phone and disengaging from the stresses of your daily life for a while?”

Birthdays also tend to give one pause for reflection, and Serenity is celebrating a birthday of the Makhanda branch this July. “It’s hard to believe that we’ve been open for a year. There have been some highs and lows – we’ll call them summer sunrises and autumn blues, but we remain hopeful that our community will continue to grow,” said Watson. “If you’re in Grahamstown, please pop in to Opposite the Arch to see us – we’d love to welcome you into Serenity’s embrace.”

And remember, along with offering some wonderful winter warmer packages to lure you out of hibernation, Serenity is also encouraging you to do some ‘wintering’; to take some time to simply rest and relax.

“And share your personal reflections with us too,” said Watson. “Our therapists are more than just technicians, they are angels with healing hands and ears that really listen. We can’t wait to hear what your winter brings.”

During these tough times you can always count on Buco to keep you warm with their variety of heaters and appliances that make staying at home the best option regardless.

Visit your Buco today and find all that you need to keep your home and family warm and happy during the cold nights, whether it’s a new heater to keep everyone snug or even a braai, Buco has what you are looking for.

As if Buco didn’t have enough on offer, they are also running a fantastic competition in which customers can win the first prize of a Karet Trailer full of prizes on offer when you spend R500 or more. This competition is valid until August 31, so make sure to get down to Buco today and you could be walking away smiling. See the advertisement for further details.

