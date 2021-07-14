Boxing excitement returns to Ndlambe

Ndlambe Local Municipality and Isizwe Boxing Promotions presented five bouts of professional boxing development at the Titi Jonas multipurpose community centre on Saturday July 10 but, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, no supporters were allowed.

Amid Level 4 (as amended) lockdown regulations, there was concern that the boxing tournament scheduled to take place might be cancelled. However, by observing strict protocols the event was allowed to continue on condition that only boxers and their support staff, the promoter and the media being allowed into the Titi Jonas centre.

Initially advertised as a six-bout event, one fight was cancelled due to a boxer being over the stipulated weight for his division. However, the bouts that remained on the cards were fast and furious as only boxing at the lower weight categories can be.

The headline bout was the final one of the afternoon and took place between local lad Ndikho “Mini Cooper” Madagaza and Loyiso Ngantweni who is rated number two in the country at the mini-flyweight division.

Unfortunately, Magaza was unable to show his best form on the day and was knocked down in the fifth round. There was no count as the referee treated it as a slip, but the punch might have been the reason that, in the sixth and final round, Magada was knocked out.

Fans are hoping for more boxing in Ndlambe in the not-too-distant future, and to be able to attend in person.

