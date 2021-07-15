A call to promote local tourism on Mandela Day

Sunshine Coast Tourism Port Alfred (SCT) is calling on individuals and businesses to promote local tourism on Mandela Day, July 18, by submitting their best photos on what the area has to showcase.

The idea is the brainchild of tourism intern Unathi Chinyavarhu, a final year student at Stenden South Africa.

“The Tourism Office is running marketing campaign to promote the Sunshine Coast tourism sector which has battled immensely during Covid-19 pandemic,” Chinyavarhu.

“We call on locals and businesses to submit the best of what Port Alfred has to showcase for Nelson Mandela Day. We will be posting 67 of the best photographs matched with 67 of Nelson Mandela’s quotes.”

The timeframe for submissions is short. Your best eye catching pictures of the area must be submitted on the Sunshine Coast Tourism Facebook page no later than Saturday.

Pictures submitted to SCT’s Facebook page will be posted the day before Mandela Day.

Sunshine Coast Tourism will also be launching a new Instagram page.

Share this: Tweet



