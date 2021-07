Quick-thinking Tugela Ferry Mall centre manager Mduduzo Sikhakhane and his colleagues saved a Shoprite from being looted by deploying cooking oil and water to the tiles outside the store on July 12. People attempting to access the store slipped on the trap, resulting in the store being saved from looting. The looting across KZN and Gauteng was one of the worst incidents of anarchy in recent history.

