Find an array of products at iGadi Market

The iGadi Market is an online farm shop that delivers the best of the Eastern Cape to your home.

It began in May 2020 and has developed and evolved. “We have a wide variety of customers, even some from abroad who send parcels to their elderly relatives here. Home delivery is for everybody. The website is constantly updated with new stock and is really easy and safe to use,” said Carla Bright of Kingston Farm, who facilitates the market on behalf of the suppliers.

The iGadi Market is a wide and diverse community of people. The offerings include coffee, nuts and rusks from Leolita at Homeground; Frans’s venison from the Winterberg; fresh fruit and vegetables from Nomvume, Robyn, Coert, Samuel Chitura and Japie.

Linda Smuts bakes milktarts and lemon meringue pies; The Red Cafe supplies frozen meals. There is Shelbi’s ice cream, Tanya’s frozen yoghurt, while Tiny Tulip bakes biscuits. The eggs are from Feathers Farm and Sunshine Juice supplies apple and orange juice.

There are koeksisters from 10 Cross Street, Grahamstown. Clumber Valley, Greenaways and Anne Fella’s make beauty products. Frozen meals come from Fresh and Hans at The Swiss Corner supplies fresh bread and croissants.

Kim grows microgreens and bakes sourdough. The Honey Brothers make honey, Ilze from Yumm makes healthy snacks and premixes. Chickens are from Pieter Fouche, pasture reared pork comes from Tim @ Hogworx and Wagyu beef is from Rosendal.

The ginger beer is by Kasi Brews and grapefruit marmalade is made by Judy. A variety of preserves by Maria Herbst at Myrtle’s Grove are also available. Nick from Graze by the River has some frozen goods.

There are Shwe-shwe items and crafts by Marula and Woodbine Design. Kroonkop butter by Jan “Wolfie” Louw, and quail and duck come from Gaz. There are pineapple products by Sheryl Bradfield of Limestone Hill and Lesley Spark’s makes many types of rusks.

Erica makes Kombucha and clove mouthwash; Onika’s chilinaise is fierce; and Sue Gordon paints cards and makes preserves.

“Lindi Malan’s macarons and biscuits (Lulu’s Bakes) are outstanding. Andiswa’s Aloe soap and gifts from the Ubunye Foundation also are wonderful,” Bright said.

“So, when you shop at iGadi, you are tasting our region and directly supporting the people in your neighbourhood. You can be a part of something special.”

Carla and team pack orders on Fridays and Saturdays and deliver to homes and offices. There is free delivery on orders over R400. Visit www.igadimarket.co.za to see the whole shop and chat. You can also follow them on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and YouTube.

