Blood Drive at Port Alfred Girl Guide Hall

There will be a Blood Drive at the Port Alfred Girl Guide Hall on August 17 and 18, from 1pm to 6pm.

In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) requires over 3,300 blood donations daily to meet patients’ demand across the country. COVID-19 restrictions have severely limited SANBS’ ability to gain access to schools, tertiary institutions and corporates, to host blood drives.

As a result blood stocks are under pressure. SANBS hopes that donors will be able to find the time to make a difference to the lives of others by donating blood.

The safety of donors, staff and the overall South African community, is of utmost importance to the SANBS and extensive precautionary measures have been taken to ensure donor safety. All persons accessing donor clinics are thoroughly screened and anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms or symptoms of infections is advised to delay donation until they are well.

Blood donation is still safe during this time and persons confirmed with COVID-19 infection or at risk will be deferred from donation for a period of time.

It is important to note that individuals are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 through the blood donation process, or via a blood transfusion since respiratory viruses are generally not known to be transmissible by donation or transfusion.

If you are en existing donor and there are any changes to your contact details or medical status please let SANBS know.

Remember that you can donate whole blood every 56 days. For more information about blood donation, visit sanbs.org.za or follow the conversation on their social media platforms.

Thank you for taking up the cause of saving lives!

