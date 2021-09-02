Football team vow to try again to repay Dr Radue’s gesture

Romans Football Club came one step closer to fulfilling a promise to sponsor Dr DM Radue Optometrists, but have still not been able to clinch winning the play-offs for the SAB Motsepe League.

In May this year Dr Radue donated 20 tracksuits for the players and six for the management of Romans Football Club.

In response to his generosity, Romans Football team management vowed to repay it by winning the Port Alfred Unit League, which they did, and the play-offs, which they lost by narrow margin.

With the determination to fulfil their promise, Romans FC did everything in their power to win a competitive Port Alfred Unit League which allowed them to participate in play-offs which recently took place in Derrick Mbele Stadium in Alexandria.

Commenting on the competitive nature of the Port Alfred Unit League, team manager Masixole Shakes Zweni said: “It was a challenging season I must say. Young Ideas gave us a good run as we were toe-to-toe with it and in the end we managed to win our Port Alfred Unit League by a single point from them.”

The Romans FC proceeded to participate in play-offs recently which they lost to Bathurst City. Despite winning Port Alfred Unit League, losing play-offs was a bitter pill to swallow for Romans since they wanted to fulfil a promise to Dr Radue.

Zweni highlighted how they lost the play-offs.

“We played three games. We won 2-0 against Golden Chiefs of Alexandria, drew 0-0 with Young Chiefs of Marselle and lost one goal to nil to Bathurst City who were crowned champions. We finished second in the play-off position with four points,” he said.

Zweni associated their defeat to lack of resources, but also vowing keep on trying to fulfil their promise.

“I think the break due to Covid-19 and the unavailability of the soccer field so we could have good preparations was our downfall. Nonetheless we shall bounce back and the spirit among the players is at an ever high and we have some young players (under 17) that we will be introducing this upcoming season,” he said.

“Eish! We made a promise to Dr Radue and we won’t give up until we have made sure that we deliver on it.”

