Healing Horses is ready to gallop forward

Healing Horses is a member of Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA). Having begun operations in 2018, Healing Horses builds confidence and stamina in differently-abled children but was hit hard by the lockdowns during 2020 and 2021.

This was the conclusion of chairperson Sheena Ferguson when she delivered her report at the Healing Horses AGM, held at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club on Monday afternoon.

Ferguson reads out a long list of people, organisations and businesses that had donated money or other assistance to Healing Horses.

Before the meeting closed the issue of fundraising was discussed. Several options were proposed and the new committee decided that a fundraising manager would be required.

See this week’s all of the Town for the full story.

Share this: Tweet



