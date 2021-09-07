Interruption of power supply

CDR Electrical says this is now postponed until further notice.

Residents of certain parts of the West Bank are notified that, weather permitting, on Wednesday September 8 their electricity supply will be interrupted for necessary maintenance to the distribution system.

CDR Electrical said the following streets would be affected: Greenmantle, Carnoustie, West Beach Drive, Curlew, Shelly Beach Road, Kinqfisher Road and Gannet Road.

The outage time is scheduled for between 9am and 6pm.

The alternate date is Thursday September 9, same times.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, all electrical installations are to be treated as ‘live’ at all times,” CDR advised.

Power will be going off/on a few times during this period, so residents are advised to keep appliances off.

“We thank you for your patience while we perform essential maintenance in your area,” CDR said.

Any queries may be directed to CDR Electrical (046) 624-2506.

