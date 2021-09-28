Crime briefs – September 9 to September 18

On Thursday September 9 at 2.32pm the Multi Security Control Room received a call that a man was intoxicated in the parking lot opposite the Post Office. Response officers attended and the SAPS arrived and removed the man from the scene.

At 5.03pm the Multi Security Control Room received a call that there was a break-in in progress at a premises in Southwell Road. Response officers inspected the property and established all was in order.

Just four minutes later, at 5.07pm, the Multi Security Control Room received a WhatsApp message that someone was attempting to break into a premises in Albany Road. A neighbour reported two people were spotted on the premises. The SAPS attended and respose officers reported no one was found at the premises.

At 11.59pm two men were reported walking down Southwell Road. Multi Security response officers attended and escorted the men from the area.

On Friday September 10, at 3.24am the Multi Security Control Room received an alarm activation from a remises on the east side a premises was found to have had a break-in but noting was stolen.

At 12am a call from a premises in High Street were perpetrators attempted a break-in. Multi Security attended but no access had been gained to the premises.

At 9.49pm a message was received by the Multi Security Control Room of two men running with a battery. They went from Wood Street and North Street and into Galpin Close. Security officers arrived along with the SAPS and arrested the men who had stolen items on them. They were taken away by the SAPS.

On Saturday September 11, at 5.37 Multi Security response officers attended to a call of a suspicious man at a premises in Albany Road. The premises was found to have been vandalised but no one was found there.

At 7.45pm two men were reported to have been stabbed in Tjali Street in Nemato. Multi Security attended with EMS and the men were taken to hospital.

At 9.15pm another stabbing was reported and the man was taken to hospital.

On Seaford Street, at 8.56pm, a panic was received at the Multi Security Control Room but response officers could find nothing suspicious in the area.

On Sunday September 12 the Multi Security Control Room received a call that two people were seen at the corner of Pascoe Crescent. Response officers attended and reported the people were on their way home from the hospital.

A man carrying a back-back was reported to the Multi Security Control Room walking down Wiersma Road. Response officers attended and escorted the person out of the area.

At 10.01am a man was seen walking down Campbell Street. Multi Security response officers escorted the person out of the area.

In York Lane at 3.10am, a report was received of a vehicle having been broken into in York Lane. Multi Security response officers attended and saw that the passenger side window had been smashed and a red toolbox stolen. Another car, unlocked, had been burgled and a wallet with R200 in it had been stolen.

On Monday September 13, at 9.10pm a home in Campbell Street was broken into. Nothing had been taken.

On Tuesday September 14 at 10.45 Multi Security response officers removed a car guard who was causing problems in Campbell Street.

Copper pipes were stolen at a premises in Wesley Hill.

On Friday September 17, a break-in was reported at a premises in Halstead Road at 4.20am. Multi Security response officers and SAPS caught the two perpetrators.

On Saturday September 18 at 11.37am, a copper pipe thief was caught red-handed at a premises in Albany Road and was arrested by the SAPS.

At 2.32pm in Vroom Road the Multi Security control Room received a call that a car had been stolen from the premises. Multi Security response officers attended. After receiving a full description of the vehicle it was placed on the system and recovered in Makhanda.

At 9.05pm the Multi Security control room received a call that a bicycle had been stolen from a premises in Park Road.

