Neighbourly Notes – 2 September 2021

WITH 524 days on Covid-19 restrictions under our belts, it’s time to cast off the cobwebs of winter and embrace the new season. Spring is in the air and, more specifically, at Van der Riet Street this Saturday, and this year year’s festival is set to be a doozy, with great food, musical entertainment and, best of all, a chance to socialise (while still complying with Covid-19 protocols). If you have never been to a Van der Riet Street festival then you’re in for a culinary treat mixed with great music and a whole lot of fun. It is not just an opportunity to meet in the open air but to celebrate a very long winter where residents in many areas of Ndlambe have had to endure no water but plenty of sewage spills, ever-escalating prices on the shop shelves, a pandemic that has kept them indoors for months and a general lack of human contact. There is no rain predicted for Saturday and the temperature should reach a comfortable 22°C. Come join in the fun while supporting local businesses.

THIS past Saturday was quite busy, with the half-marathon in the morning followed by a farmers market. The RunHenryRun campaign saw Henry Cock, his Pirates running team and members of the Kowie Striders running 21km around town in order to fulfil Cock’s wish to run 133 half marathons in 113 consecutive days. All proceeds go to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) for which Cock is hoping to raise over R4m (see our front page story). It was also great to be out and about at the Medolino Farmers Market where local suppliers had an opportunity to not just sell their wares but also to meet new people. Let’s have more of these events and hope the current third wave of the pandemic doesn’t lead to a fourth.

HEALING Horses, an organisation that provides assistance to differently-abled people, held its AGM at the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club on Monday afternoon. Considering the free assistance they provide to vulnerable people it is imperative that we support their fundraising activities. Keep an eye out for a Tree House holiday in the Riet River Valley and other great fundraisers they are planning.

ON September 11, TOTT is sponsoring a table for the PAHS colour run. We will have a table, and put up some feather banners and throw the runners with powder paint. More about this in next week’s edition.

THE price of petrol increased by 4c per litre on Wednesday morning despite early signs it would drop in September. This is mainly due to the continuous differential disparity of the rand and the dollar. However, this is not the full story as the price of diesel actually decreased on Wednesday between 14c and 15c and illuminating paraffin by 15c per litre. Two other factors are that a slate levy (a mechanism implemented to finance under-recovery by the South African petroleum industry) was announced on Monday. The other factor is that Mineral Resource and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe approved a 5.7c per litre increase in the price structures of petrol to accommodate the wages increase for the forecourt employees in line with the Motor Industry Bargaining Council. Half of SA is without work and others have had to endure lost wages, a reduction in salary or have had to move from home to find work, but let’s not let the oil industry suffer, or the poor forecourt staff. If our finances were managed properly this situation would have been avoided. Perhaps the political elites should take wage cuts to cover these items, as ordinary citizens are finding it very difficult to cope. With last year’s figures in brackets to compare against, the Rand was trading at R14.52 to the Dollar (R16.65), R19.96 to the Pound (R22.43) and R17.13 to the Euro (R19.95). Gold was trading at $1,816.31 per fine ounce ($1,989.46), platinum at $1,015.00 per ounce ($934.25) and Brent Crude Oil a $72.10 per barrel ($45.55).

