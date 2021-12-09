Carols by Candlelight and Hospice Tree of Lights

This popular holiday event will be held on December 16 at 6.30pm on the lawn in front of the Library and Civic Centre in Port Alfred.

There will be singing of carols and all are invited to bring their picnic baskets, chairs, tables and come along and enjoy this very special occasion. The evening will culminate with the switching on of the Tree of Lights which remains lit for the duration of the festive season.

Lights in memory of loved ones or in celebration of life can be bought for R20 and are available at Sunshine Coast Hospice (also available at the entrance of Carols by Candlelight/Tree of Lights).

Hospice extends special thanks to the community for their phenomenal support over the years.

“We are very grateful to our loyal volunteers who selflessly give of their time and talents in support of our work. We also thank individual donors, local businesses and service clubs for their on-going sponsorship and support. We look forward to strengthening these partnerships and forging new ones in 2022 so that together we can make a difference in our community,” Hospice fundraiser Karin Drennan said.

Share this: Tweet



