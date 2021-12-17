Local stakeholders say no to GBV

Port Alfred Masters football club recently spearheaded a partnership campaign with other prominent community stakeholders such as Ghetto Rise Riders, Kenton Masters football team, Ndlambe netball teams and Ndlambe FM to say ‘No to Gender Based Violence (GBV)’.

The campaign was joined by a football team all the way from Mthatha.

The stakeholders made their message and voices loud and clear about their stand against GBV when they walked around Nemato township shout with a loudhailer saying ‘No to GBV’ while also lifting up placards with the same message.

After walking around Nemato, raising awareness, they proceeded to Duza location to spread the same message. The slow movement of the motorcade added to the seriousness of the message. The event finished up in the field at Gidana Stadium in Ndlovini, where football teams played nail-biting games to cheering spectators.

A Port Alfred Masters official, Dumisa Siqoko, said: “We formed a partnership with Ndlambe FM and Ghetto Rise Riders so we could do a gender based violence campaign. It was broadcast by Ndlambe FM, and we had motorcade in Nemato and Duza location. Before we played our games we had a short programme where many guests talked about GBV. We were visited by the team from Nyandeni in Mthatha.”

Siqoko said the Port Alfred Masters football team was formed in 2011.

